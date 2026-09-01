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Location:WillaKenzie Estate
Map:19143 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5036623280
Email:hospitality@willakenzie.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/willakenzie/
All Dates:Sep 25, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Oct 2, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Oct 9, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Oct 16, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Oct 23, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Oct 30, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nov 6, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nov 13, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nov 20, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Dec 4, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Dec 11, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Dec 18, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Social Hour

In the spirit of how wine tasting used to be, we’re opening our doors for a complimentary Social Hour every Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gather your friends or come by yourself and enjoy world-class wines, including exclusive pours you can only taste here. Take in breathtaking vineyard views and relax by the fire in our cozy tasting room.
While reservations are welcome, they are not required. Feel free to simply arrive and unwind with us.

In the spirit of how wine tasting used to be, we’re opening our doors for a complimentary Social Hour every Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WillaKenzie Estate
WillaKenzie Estate 19143 19143 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
September (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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