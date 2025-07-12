|Location:
|WillaKenzie Tasting Room
|Map:
|19143 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhil, Oregon 97148
|Phone:
|5036621309
|Email:
|hospitality@willakenzie.com
|Website:
|https://www.willakenzie.com/
|All Dates:
Social Hour
In the spirit of how wine tasting used to be, we’re opening our doors for a complimentary Social Hour every Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Gather your friends or come by yourself and enjoy world-class wines, including exclusive pours you can only taste here. Take in breathtaking vineyard views and relax by the fire in our cozy tasting room.
While reservations are welcome, they are not required. Feel free to simply arrive and unwind with us.
We can’t wait to see you!
