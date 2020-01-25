Smooth-Style Dance Classes

Join us in January for a weekly smooth style dance class starting Saturday, January 18th from 10-11AM. This one-hour class includes warm-up, instruction, and practice time. You do not need to come with a partner to join. Basic material taught each week, plus add on material each time for repeat attendees. No experience needed but if you have some come show it off! Join all 4 weeks or come weekly and start smoothing your way to a fun time.

Instructor Candace Keillor has been teaching dance for 15 years in both Europe and the US. Her smooth style partner dancing technique takes the elements common to all ballroom dances and adapts them to a casual, improvisational style that adapts to the music you're likely to hear today in bars, restaurants, tasting rooms and festivals.

Cost: All 4 weeks- $48pp(Club members pay $40pp)

Drop-in price for individual classes $16pp.

This would make a fantastic Holiday Gift idea.