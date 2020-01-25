 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Event Center
Map:10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 9719012177
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://cellarpass.com/smooth-style-dance-class-tickets-5330?w=1
All Dates:Jan 18, 2020 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Jan 25, 2020 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Feb 1, 2020 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Feb 8, 2020 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Smooth-Style Dance Classes

Join us in January for a weekly smooth style dance class starting Saturday, January 18th from 10-11AM.  This one-hour class includes warm-up, instruction, and practice time.  You do not need to come with a partner to join. Basic material taught each week, plus add on material each time for repeat attendees.  No experience needed but if you have some come show it off!  Join all 4 weeks or come weekly and start smoothing your way to a fun time.
Instructor Candace Keillor has been teaching dance for 15 years in both Europe and the US. Her smooth style partner dancing technique takes the elements common to all ballroom dances and adapts them to a casual, improvisational style that adapts to the music you're likely to hear today in bars, restaurants, tasting rooms and festivals.
Cost: All 4 weeks- $48pp(Club members pay $40pp)
Drop-in price for individual classes $16pp.
This would make a fantastic Holiday Gift idea.

Join us for four fun filled weeks of dance!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

