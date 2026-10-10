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Location:Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Map:262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 503-482-8466
Email:info@resolucellars.com
Website:https://resolucellars.com/events/
All Dates:Oct 17, 2026 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Small Lots - Big Finds: 4 Cellars 12 Wines

SMALL LOT. BIG FINDS.
Four Cellars • Four Winemakers • Twelve Wines • Made to Be Discovered

Some of the best wine discoveries come from the small producers you don't find everywhere—and from meeting the people who actually make the wine.

Join us at Résolu Cellars on Saturday, October 17 from 4–8pm as four micro-boutique wineries come together for an afternoon of small-production wines, small bites, conversation, and discovery.

Meet and taste with:
> Tyson Smith | Copious Cellars
> Meg Rulli | Flipturn Cellars
> Kevin Green | La Randonnée Wines
> Scott Nelson | Résolu Cellars

Each winemaker will be pouring three wines—twelve wines in all. Taste at your own pace, talk directly with the winemakers, hear the stories behind what's in your glass, and discover wines you may not encounter every day.

We're keeping this intentionally small and personal, giving you the chance to spend time with the winemakers while exploring wines produced in limited quantities.

$35 TICKET INCLUDES
> 12 curated wine pours • Small bites • Meet the winemakers
> And when you find something you want to take home, your ticket comes with four $10 Wine Credits—one for each participating winery.

Purchase 2+ bottles from a winery and receive $10 toward that winery's wines. Discover something from all four? You can use all four credits for up to $40 in wine savings.

Saturday, October 17 | 4–8pm

Résolu Cellars
262 SE 4th Ave | Historic Downtown Hillsboro

Tickets | $35 per person

Small Lot. Big Finds.
Come discover your next favorite bottle

 

Fee: $35

SMALL LOT. BIG FINDS. Four Cellars • Four Winemakers • Twelve Wines • Made to Be Discovered

Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery 97123 262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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