 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:gisselle@syndical.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/slicker-side-show-at-oak-knoll-winery-5e07dbdfddb53-5e07dc2c81fa7.html
All Dates:Mar 21, 2020 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Slicker Side Show at Oak Knoll Winery!

Slicker is joining up with Oak Knoll Winery to bring you the 1st of several Slicker Side Shows happening this year!
An unplugged Slicker Good Time featuring Jessica "Suds" Milano!
The event will be in the warehouse where it's warm and cozy.
Food, wine, beer and soda available for purchase.
Age 21 and over only.
$10.00 cover charge at the door
No Pets

 

Fee: $10

Slicker is joining up with Oak Knoll Winery to bring you the 1st of several Slicker Side Shows happe

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
March (2020)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable