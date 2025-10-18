 Calendar Home
Location:Ashland Springs Hotel
Map:212 E Main St, Ashland, OR 97520
Website:https://www.ashlandspringshotel.com/ashland-mystery-festival-events/#
All Dates:Oct 18, 2025 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sleuth Dinner: Night of Intrigue & Indulgence

The historic Ashland Springs Hotel is excited to welcome back the Ashland Mystery Festival for the third consecutive year with Sleuth Dinner: A Night of Intrigue & Indulgence!

This immersive three-day festival takes place around Ashland and invites mystery lovers to celebrate the genre through engaging author panels, interactive town-wide mysteries, meet-and-greets with writers, sleuth dinners, and murder mystery experiences.

The three-course Sleuth Dinner, presented by LARKS Home Kitchen Cuisine, is a flagship Ashland Mystery Festival event—a celebration of intrigue, storytelling, and the literary minds who bring them to life. As the night unfolds, enjoy a special group reading of an original whodunit, co-written by featured authors—and you! The experience culminates in an interactive “Build-a-Story” finale with mystery authors. Costumes are encouraged, so come dressed as your favorite sleuth, detective, or femme fatale!

Festival goers will also have the opportunity to enjoy 10% off their stay at Ashland Springs by using the code SOLVE. To book, please visit: https://www.reseze.net/servlet/WebresResDesk?hotelid=1513&rateCode=SOLVE

For the full event schedule of the festival, visit here: https://travelashland.com/amf-events-2025/

 

Fee: $75

