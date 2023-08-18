Skybound Blue in Concert!

"Skybound Blue is harmony-driven, dig-deep-and-tell-the-story-in-your-bones Americana. Fronted by married duo Matt and Jenny Behnke, Skybound Blue is magic on stage - entertaining, funny, and down to earth. Their songwriting and musicianship hold their own in the vein of Americana greats like Shovels and Rope, Brandi Carlile, and Patty Griffin."



We can't wait to host our friends Skybound Blue for their annual concert at CdT this year. Friday August 18 we will have the stage set, bar serving your favorite beverages, and Biscuit & Pickles will have some delicious local food available for purchase. Lawn seating will be available, feel free to bring a low chair or a blanket if you like.



This concert does sell out every year so don't wait to get your tickets! Only $15 for General Admission, complimentary for our Cellar Club Members.

Fee: $15