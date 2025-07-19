 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 5038834111
Email:jim@cdtvineyard.com
Website:https://cdtvineyard.com/event/skybound-blue-at-the-winery-live/
All Dates:Jul 19, 2025 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Skybound Blue at the Winery LIVE!

“Skybound Blue is harmony-driven, dig-deep-and-tell-the-story-in-your-bones Americana. Fronted by married duo Matt and Jenny Behnke, Skybound Blue is magic on stage – entertaining, funny, and down to earth. Their songwriting and musicianship hold their own in the vein of Americana greats like Shovels and Rope, Brandi Carlile, and Patty Griffin.”

We can’t wait to host our friends Skybound Blue for their annual concert at CdT this year! Saturday, July 19th we will have the stage set, the bar selling wine by the bottle and beer by the can, and some delicious local food and ice cream available for purchase. Lawn seating will be available, feel free to bring a low chair or a blanket if you like. As always, the porch is reserved for our wonderful cellar club members and those with mobilty challenges.

This concert does sell out every year. Tickets are on sale NOW! Only $15 for General Admission, complimentary for our Cellar Club Members (2 tix per membership).

 

Fee: $15, complimentary for club members

