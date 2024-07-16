|Location:
|Abbey Road Farm
|10280 NE Oak Springs Farm Rd., Carlton, OR 97111
|events@womeninwineoregon.com
|http://www.womeninwineoregon.com
Sixth Annual Women in Wine Oregon Conference
The Sixth Annual Women in Wine Oregon Conference will be held from 8am-6pm at Abbey Road Farm in Carlton, Oregon. The day-long event features opportunities for networking, keynote speakers, panels and professional development. Light breakfast, lunch and happy hour included.
Fee: $315
Networking, speakers, panelists, education and professional development