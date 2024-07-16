 Calendar Home
Location:Abbey Road Farm
Map:10280 NE Oak Springs Farm Rd., Carlton, OR 97111
Email:events@womeninwineoregon.com
Website:http://www.womeninwineoregon.com
All Dates:Jul 16, 2024 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sixth Annual Women in Wine Oregon Conference

The Sixth Annual Women in Wine Oregon Conference will be held from 8am-6pm at Abbey Road Farm in Carlton, Oregon. The day-long event features opportunities for networking, keynote speakers, panels and professional development. Light breakfast, lunch and happy hour included.

 

Fee: $315

Networking, speakers, panelists, education and professional development

