Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 5035608266
Email:Kate@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://21455 NE Burkett Hill Road
All Dates:Feb 1, 2026 - Feb 28, 2026 Select closures and holiday restrictions apply

Six of Clubs - Wine Club Share

A February exclusive for Wine Club members of six Oregon wine producers.

Enjoy a SIX of CLUBS - Wine Club Share featuring family-owned wineries and vineyards crafting award-winning wines.

The participating wineries include: Balsall Creek, Cramoisi Vineyard, Fairsing Vineyard, Jachter Family Wines, Ridgecrest Wines, and Trisaetum Winery.

The six acclaimed producers share a commitment to heritage, the landscape, and shaping unique wines of exceptional character.

The SIX of CLUBS - Club Share is available February 1 through 28, 2026.

For Wine Club members unable to visit in February, online savings with each participating winery are available via: https://fairsingvineyard.com/events/six-of-clubs-wine-club-share/

Cheers to Wine Club members and a collaborative Club Share celebrating family-owned producers and their incredible wines.

 

Fee: $Card decks to participate available at wineries

A February SIX of CLUBS - Wine Club Share collaboration of family-owned producers.

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 21455 21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
