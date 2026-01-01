|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|5035608266
|Kate@fairsingvineyard.com
|http://21455 NE Burkett Hill Road
Six of Clubs - Wine Club Share
A February exclusive for Wine Club members of six Oregon wine producers.
Enjoy a SIX of CLUBS - Wine Club Share featuring family-owned wineries and vineyards crafting award-winning wines.
The participating wineries include: Balsall Creek, Cramoisi Vineyard, Fairsing Vineyard, Jachter Family Wines, Ridgecrest Wines, and Trisaetum Winery.
The six acclaimed producers share a commitment to heritage, the landscape, and shaping unique wines of exceptional character.
The SIX of CLUBS - Club Share is available February 1 through 28, 2026.
For Wine Club members unable to visit in February, online savings with each participating winery are available via: https://fairsingvineyard.com/events/six-of-clubs-wine-club-share/
Cheers to Wine Club members and a collaborative Club Share celebrating family-owned producers and their incredible wines.
Fee: $Card decks to participate available at wineries
A February SIX of CLUBS - Wine Club Share collaboration of family-owned producers.