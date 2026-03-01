|Location:
|Blakeslee Vineyard Piazza
|Map:
|20875 SW Chapman Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
|Phone:
|5036256902
|Email:
|info@blakesleevineyard.com
|Website:
|https://blakesleevineyard.com/upcoming-events/
|All Dates:
Sips & Sounds with John Shipe
Enjoy the live music from 1 to 4pm, sip your favorite Blakeslee wine or enjoy a beer on tap. A selection of lite bites are also available for order.
Reservations not required but encouraged as seating is limited.
Fee: $no charge
Sips & Sounds with John Shipe Music