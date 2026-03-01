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Location:Blakeslee Vineyard Piazza
Map:20875 SW Chapman Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 5036256902
Email:info@blakesleevineyard.com
Website:https://blakesleevineyard.com/upcoming-events/
All Dates:Mar 28, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Sips & Sounds with John Shipe

Enjoy the live music from 1 to 4pm, sip your favorite Blakeslee wine or enjoy a beer on tap. A selection of lite bites are also available for order.

Reservations not required but encouraged as seating is limited.

 

Fee: $no charge

Sips & Sounds with John Shipe Music

Blakeslee Vineyard Piazza
Blakeslee Vineyard Piazza 20875 20875 SW Chapman Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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