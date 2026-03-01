Sips & Sounds with John Shipe

Sips & Sounds at Blakeslee Vineyard Estate

Join us for an afternoon of great wine and live music at Sips & Sounds! On Saturday, March 28th from 1–4 PM, we’re featuring live music by John Ship. Sip your favorite Blakeslee wines, relax with friends, and enjoy the beautiful vineyard setting while taking in fantastic local talent.



Wine will be available as a flight, by the glass and bottle, along with beer and lite bites. Reservations are recommended to secure your spot for this perfect afternoon of music, wine, and good company.

Fee: $no charge