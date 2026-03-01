|Location:
|Blakeslee Vineyard Piazza
|Map:
|20875 SW Chapman Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
|Phone:
|5036256902
|Email:
|info@blakesleevineyard.com
|Website:
|https://blakesleevineyard.com/upcoming-events/
|All Dates:
Sips & Sounds with John Shipe
Sips & Sounds at Blakeslee Vineyard Estate
Join us for an afternoon of great wine and live music at Sips & Sounds! On Saturday, March 28th from 1–4 PM, we’re featuring live music by John Ship. Sip your favorite Blakeslee wines, relax with friends, and enjoy the beautiful vineyard setting while taking in fantastic local talent.
Wine will be available as a flight, by the glass and bottle, along with beer and lite bites. Reservations are recommended to secure your spot for this perfect afternoon of music, wine, and good company.
Fee: $no charge
Sips & Sounds at the Vineyard