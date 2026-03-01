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Location:Blakeslee Vineyard Piazza
Map:20875 SW Chapman Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 5036256902
Email:info@blakesleevineyard.com
Website:https://blakesleevineyard.com/upcoming-events/
All Dates:Mar 28, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Sips & Sounds with John Shipe

Sips & Sounds at Blakeslee Vineyard Estate
Join us for an afternoon of great wine and live music at Sips & Sounds! On Saturday, March 28th from 1–4 PM, we’re featuring live music by John Ship. Sip your favorite Blakeslee wines, relax with friends, and enjoy the beautiful vineyard setting while taking in fantastic local talent.

Wine will be available as a flight, by the glass and bottle, along with beer and lite bites. Reservations are recommended to secure your spot for this perfect afternoon of music, wine, and good company.

 

Fee: $no charge

Sips & Sounds at the Vineyard

Blakeslee Vineyard Piazza
Blakeslee Vineyard Piazza 20875 20875 SW Chapman Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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