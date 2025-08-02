Sips & Sounds: Michael Allen Harrison

Join us for Sips & Sounds at the Estate House on Saturday, August 2, 6-9PM. Enjoy this upbeat band outside on the Balsall Creek patio for a gorgeous summer evening! Wine by the glass and food will be available for purchase.

Playing alongside Michael for this performance are some of the best and legendary musicians in the Northwest: Mike Snyder on Drums, Dan Balmer on Guitar, Jeff leonard on Bass, Renato Caranto on Saxophone, and Julianne Johnson on vocals!



Tickets: $45



MICHAEL ALLEN HARRISON is an American composer, songwriter, and pianist from Portland, Oregon. His classical contemporary style carves a distinct niche of timeless music that has connected with thousands throughout his three-decade career. As an iconic artist, he is known for his magical piano solo performances and recordings, his upbeat sound with his band, his work with inspiring vocalist Julianne Johnson, his skills producing and creating music for ballet, theater and film, his love for teaching and for his giving spirit.

Fee: $45