 Calendar Home
Location:The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:events@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events/
All Dates:Aug 2, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sips & Sounds: Michael Allen Harrison

Join us for Sips & Sounds at the Estate House on Saturday, August 2, 6-9PM. Enjoy this upbeat band outside on the Balsall Creek patio for a gorgeous summer evening! Wine by the glass and food will be available for purchase.
Playing alongside Michael for this performance are some of the best and legendary musicians in the Northwest: Mike Snyder on Drums, Dan Balmer on Guitar, Jeff leonard on Bass, Renato Caranto on Saxophone, and Julianne Johnson on vocals!

Tickets: $45

MICHAEL ALLEN HARRISON is an American composer, songwriter, and pianist from Portland, Oregon. His classical contemporary style carves a distinct niche of timeless music that has connected with thousands throughout his three-decade career. As an iconic artist, he is known for his magical piano solo performances and recordings, his upbeat sound with his band, his work with inspiring vocalist Julianne Johnson, his skills producing and creating music for ballet, theater and film, his love for teaching and for his giving spirit.

 

Fee: $45

Live music from Michael Allen Harrison at Balsall Creek Estate House

The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
The Estate House @ Balsall Creek 18430 18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable