Sips & Sounds: Featuring Cloverdayle

Join us for Sips & Sounds at the Estate House @ Balsall Creek on Saturday, July 19. Doors open at 5 PM, with food and Balsall Creek wine available for purchase. Enjoy live music from Cloverdayle from 6–8 PM. There’s no better way to savor summer evenings and the late light than with a glass of local wine in hand and great music filling the air at this beautiful outdoor venue nestled in the Chehalem Mountains.



Tickets: Members $22 | Non-Members $30

Food and wine available for purchase.



CLOVERDAYLE is a powerhouse country duo based in Nashville with deep roots in the Pacific Northwest. Since releasing their 2022 LP Living Again, they’ve played a sold-out showcase at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe, toured with LeAnn Rimes, and hosted and performed at the Oregon Jamboree. Known for their heartfelt lyrics and energetic live shows, they’ve shared the stage with country icons like Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Wynonna Judd, Lady A, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Lee Brice, Josh Turner and Kelsea Ballerini to name a few. Their original song “It Is What It Is” is currently featured on the hit CBC/Netflix series Heartland.

