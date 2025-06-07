 Calendar Home
Location:The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:events@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events/
All Dates:Jun 7, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sips & Sounds @ Balsall Creek: Haley Johnsen

Join us for Summer Sips & Sounds at Balsall Creek on Saturday, June 7. Enjoy live music from Haley Johnsen (6–8 PM), wood-fired pizza from Wooden Heart Pizza starting at 5 PM, and Balsall Creek wine by the glass. This indoor/outdoor evening is the perfect way to soak in summer in the Chehalem Mountains. Admission is free, but space is limited and reservations are filling fast—secure your spot today before it's gone!

HALEY JOHNSEN is an Oregon-born singer-songwriter known for her powerful voice and genre-blending style, combining Americana soul with alt-pop energy. A standout finalist from American Idol Season 11, she’s shared stages with KT Tunstall and Joseph, and performed at venues like Coachella and Red Rocks. Her latest EP, Late Bloomer, is a bold and heartfelt celebration of growth, grit, and self-expression.

Live music and summer evenings at Balsall Creek!

The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
