Location: Foris Winery Tasting Room Map: 654 Kendall Rd., Cave Junction, OR 97523 Phone: 5415923752 Email: info@amagicalcanvas.com Website: https://amagicalcanvas.com/wine-tours All Dates: May 2, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Groups meet up at Deer Creek Vineyards at 5pm for the conclusion of the mystery.



Sip, Savor, and Solve

This spring, the vineyards will host more than wine.



On Saturday, May 2, guests will rotate through four Illinois Valley

wineries for an immersive afternoon of curated pours, unfolding

clues, and a dramatic finale among the vines.



Small groups.



Timed rotations.



One shared mystery.



This is not simply a wine tour.



It is a story you step into.

Fee: $75.00