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Location:Foris Winery Tasting Room
Map:654 Kendall Rd., Cave Junction, OR 97523
Phone: 5415923752
Email:info@amagicalcanvas.com
Website:https://amagicalcanvas.com/wine-tours
All Dates:May 2, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Groups meet up at Deer Creek Vineyards at 5pm for the conclusion of the mystery.

Sip, Savor, and Solve

This spring, the vineyards will host more than wine.

On Saturday, May 2, guests will rotate through four Illinois Valley
wineries for an immersive afternoon of curated pours, unfolding
clues, and a dramatic finale among the vines.

Small groups.

Timed rotations.

One shared mystery.

This is not simply a wine tour.

It is a story you step into.

 

Fee: $75.00

Wine, meals, mystery, and fun.

Foris Winery Tasting Room
Foris Winery Tasting Room 97523 654 Kendall Rd., Cave Junction, OR 97523
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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