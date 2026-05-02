|Location:
|Foris Winery Tasting Room
|Map:
|654 Kendall Rd., Cave Junction, OR 97523
|Phone:
|5415923752
|Email:
|info@amagicalcanvas.com
|Website:
|https://amagicalcanvas.com/wine-tours
|All Dates:
Sip, Savor, and Solve
This spring, the vineyards will host more than wine.
On Saturday, May 2, guests will rotate through four Illinois Valley
wineries for an immersive afternoon of curated pours, unfolding
clues, and a dramatic finale among the vines.
Small groups.
Timed rotations.
One shared mystery.
This is not simply a wine tour.
It is a story you step into.
Fee: $75.00
Wine, meals, mystery, and fun.