Sip.. Meet.. Pair.. Speed Dating

🍷❤️ We're Pairing More Than Wine & Food!



A Singles Wine & Food Pairing Experience at Oak Knoll Winery



Looking to meet someone special? Put down the dating apps and join us for an afternoon of great wine, delicious food, and meaningful connections!



Oak Knoll Winery is teaming up with Epiphany Match to bring you a singles experience that's anything but ordinary!



This isn't your typical speed dating event. We're combining the best parts of wine tasting, food pairing, and professional matchmaking to create a relaxed, fun, and welcoming atmosphere where you can meet new people and let connections happen naturally.



📅 Sunday, November 15, 2026

⏰ 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

📍 Oak Knoll Winery

29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123



💕 HOW IT WORKS



Throughout the afternoon, you'll enjoy guided wine and food pairings while the professional matchmakers from Epiphany Match help with another kind of pairing — people!



We'll have three separate age groups participating at the same time, allowing you to connect with singles in your age range while enjoying the fun and energy of a larger event.



You'll experience a mix of curated introductions, one-on-one conversations, and plenty of opportunities to mingle at your own pace.



No awkward pressure. No endless swiping. Just real people, great wine, and the possibility of a genuine connection!



🍷 YOUR TICKET INCLUDES



❤️ Guided wine tasting with delicious food pairings



❤️ A curated singles experience hosted by professional matchmakers from Epiphany Match



❤️ Introductions and one-on-one conversations with singles in your age group



❤️ Open mingling time to continue conversations and make new connections



❤️ A relaxed, welcoming atmosphere designed to make meeting new people fun!



💘 GREAT WINE. GREAT FOOD. GREAT CONNECTIONS.



Whether you're looking for romance, hoping to meet someone new, or simply ready to try something different, this is your chance to connect face-to-face in a fun and comfortable setting.



Space is limited, so don't wait to reserve your spot!



🍷 Who knows? Your perfect pairing might not be in the glass! ❤️

Fee: $50.00