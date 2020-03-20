Sip at Sunset

Start the weekend right at Domaine de Broglie!



Extended hours with glass and bottle purchases every Friday. Join us for wine tastings, cheese & charcuterie, lawn games & board games, and music on the record player – all complemented by our incredible sunset views. There's no better way to kick off your weekend in wine country!



BYOV: Bring Your Own Vinyl, and we may play it on the record player or browse through our collection!