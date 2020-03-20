 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine de Broglie
Map:6475 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 503-376-1600
Email:info@domainedebroglie.com
Website:http://6475 Northeast Hilltop Lane
All Dates:Mar 20, 2020 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Every Friday

Sip at Sunset

Start the weekend right at Domaine de Broglie!

Extended hours with glass and bottle purchases every Friday. Join us for wine tastings, cheese & charcuterie, lawn games & board games, and music on the record player – all complemented by our incredible sunset views. There's no better way to kick off your weekend in wine country!

BYOV: Bring Your Own Vinyl, and we may play it on the record player or browse through our collection!

Domaine de Broglie
Domaine de Broglie 97114 6475 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
