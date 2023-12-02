Sip and Shop - Historic Downtown Hillsboro

Experience the vibrancy of Historic Downtown Hillsboro during the holidays. We have your passport to retail therapy at over a dozen merchants, to meet and greet 12 wineries and more passport perks in Downtown as we launch the 3rd Annual Sip & Shop on the first Saturday in December.



Sip & Shop Passports are $45 with an early bird discount. Get your tickets early for $40 before 11/25.



Proceeds from the event support local non-profit Hillsboro Downtown Partnership's ongoing work to cultivate and amplify a vibrant Downtown Hillsboro community.





How the Sip & Shop Passport works:

Passport perks include 10% off select retailers, restaurant promotions, 10+ local wineries offering complimentary tastings. Your passport includes a handy re-usable shopping bag and logo wine glass*.



You’ll be directed to pick up your passport, wristband, bag and tasting glass at one of three locations on Main.



Visit the retailers and restaurants noted on the passport and collect stamps at a minimum of seven shops. No retail purchase required. Our intent is to introduce you to some of the key contributors who make and keep Historic Downtown great.

Drop your completed passport at any participating retail location. Completed passports will be collected and door prize drawing will be held the following weekend. Baskets valued up to $60-$75



Questions? Contact: info@downtownhillsboro.org



* while supply lasts

Fee: $40-45