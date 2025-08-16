 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Aug 16, 2025 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Sip and Shop

Join us for an afternoon of wine, shopping, and local creativity at the Sip & Shop event at Hip Chicks Do Wine! On August 16th from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, we’re bringing together a fantastic lineup of local, handcrafted vendors to help you discover unique treasures while supporting small businesses.

Browse one-of-a-kind products from:

Recollected Pieces--handcrafted jewelry

The Golden Goddess--handcrafted candles

The Wine Spa--chair massage and Caudalie skin care products

LetterFlo--original, flowing designs on paper canvases

Itzy Bitzy Bath Co--artisan skin care and soaps

Avalon Fairy Hair

Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, sip on a glass of wine, and shop for beautiful handmade items. No reservations are needed, so come as you are and enjoy the day! Whether you’re looking for a special gift or something unique for yourself, there’s something for everyone. See you there!

Support Small Business

