|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|503-234-3790
|Email:
|winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
|All Dates:
Sip and Shop
Join us for an afternoon of wine, shopping, and local creativity at the Sip & Shop event at Hip Chicks Do Wine! On August 16th from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, we’re bringing together a fantastic lineup of local, handcrafted vendors to help you discover unique treasures while supporting small businesses.
Browse one-of-a-kind products from:
Recollected Pieces--handcrafted jewelry
The Golden Goddess--handcrafted candles
The Wine Spa--chair massage and Caudalie skin care products
LetterFlo--original, flowing designs on paper canvases
Itzy Bitzy Bath Co--artisan skin care and soaps
Avalon Fairy Hair
Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, sip on a glass of wine, and shop for beautiful handmade items. No reservations are needed, so come as you are and enjoy the day! Whether you’re looking for a special gift or something unique for yourself, there’s something for everyone. See you there!
