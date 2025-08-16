Sip and Shop

Join us for an afternoon of wine, shopping, and local creativity at the Sip & Shop event at Hip Chicks Do Wine! On August 16th from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, we’re bringing together a fantastic lineup of local, handcrafted vendors to help you discover unique treasures while supporting small businesses.



Browse one-of-a-kind products from:



Recollected Pieces--handcrafted jewelry



The Golden Goddess--handcrafted candles



The Wine Spa--chair massage and Caudalie skin care products



LetterFlo--original, flowing designs on paper canvases



Itzy Bitzy Bath Co--artisan skin care and soaps



Avalon Fairy Hair



Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, sip on a glass of wine, and shop for beautiful handmade items. No reservations are needed, so come as you are and enjoy the day! Whether you’re looking for a special gift or something unique for yourself, there’s something for everyone. See you there!