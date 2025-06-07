Sip and Shop

Join us for an afternoon of wine, shopping, and local creativity at the Sip & Shop event at Hip Chicks Do Wine! On June 7th from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, we’re bringing together a fantastic lineup of local, handcrafted vendors to help you discover unique treasures while supporting small businesses.



Browse one-of-a-kind products from:



Bridge Nine Candle Co – Hand poured candles are crafted with 100% soy wax, 100% cotton wicks and high grade, phthalate free fragrance and essential oils..



Simply Saige Co – Jewelry and Charm Bar



Flower Bar by Giffords Flowers – Build your own custom bouquet!



The Wine Spa—Chair Massage and Caudalie skincare products



Desert Sparkle Designs--Custom Quilts, Purses and Wall Art



Creations by Lady Zig--hand crocheted gifts and jewelry



Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, sip on a glass of wine, and shop for beautiful handmade items. No reservations are needed, so come as you are and enjoy the day! Whether you’re looking for a special gift or something unique for yourself, there’s something for everyone. See you there!



