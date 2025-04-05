 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Apr 5, 2025 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Sip and Shop

Join us for an afternoon of wine, shopping, and local creativity at the Sip & Shop event at Hip Chicks Do Wine! On April 5th from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, we’re bringing together a fantastic lineup of local, handcrafted vendors to help you discover unique treasures while supporting small businesses.

Browse one-of-a-kind products from:

Golden Goddess Candles – Scented creations to light up your space.

Mara Friedland Jewelry – Stunning, handmade pieces to elevate your style.

Macarons by Sabira – Delicious, delicate French treats for your sweet tooth.

Flower Bar by Giffords Flowers – Build your own custom bouquet!

Cardinal Massage – Relax with a rejuvenating chair massage.

Kate Sharaf Ceramics – Handcrafted ceramics with a touch of artistry.

The Novel Nomad Books – Book-themed gifts and literary finds for book lovers.

Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, sip on a glass of wine, and shop for beautiful handmade items. No reservations are needed, so come as you are and enjoy the day! Whether you’re looking for a special gift or something unique for yourself, there’s something for everyone. See you there!

Support Local Women Owned Businesses

