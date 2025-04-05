Sip and Shop

Join us for an afternoon of wine, shopping, and local creativity at the Sip & Shop event at Hip Chicks Do Wine! On April 5th from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, we’re bringing together a fantastic lineup of local, handcrafted vendors to help you discover unique treasures while supporting small businesses.



Browse one-of-a-kind products from:



Golden Goddess Candles – Scented creations to light up your space.



Mara Friedland Jewelry – Stunning, handmade pieces to elevate your style.



Macarons by Sabira – Delicious, delicate French treats for your sweet tooth.



Flower Bar by Giffords Flowers – Build your own custom bouquet!



Cardinal Massage – Relax with a rejuvenating chair massage.



Kate Sharaf Ceramics – Handcrafted ceramics with a touch of artistry.



The Novel Nomad Books – Book-themed gifts and literary finds for book lovers.



Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, sip on a glass of wine, and shop for beautiful handmade items. No reservations are needed, so come as you are and enjoy the day! Whether you’re looking for a special gift or something unique for yourself, there’s something for everyone. See you there!