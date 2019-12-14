Sip and Paint

Join Dawning’s Art at Arcane Cellars Winery on December 14th to celebrate the season in style. Enjoy an afternoon of fun painting and great wine. Step by step painting instruction provided. No experience needed. Bring a friend to share a bottle of wine. Take home your own masterpiece. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol and minors (12 and older) are welcome.



In this class, we will be creating “Winter Sky”



Class starts promptly at 1 pm.



Ticket price includes all materials, instruction, aprons, 16×20 take-home canvas and a glass of Arcane Cellars’ Wheatland White!

Fee: $30.00