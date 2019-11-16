 Calendar Home
Location:Archer Vineyard
Map:32230 NE Old Parrett Mountain Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 9712022146
Email:dawning@dawningsart.com
Website:http://dawningsart.com/wp/classes/product/painting-with-a-twist-nov-16th-archer-vineyard/
All Dates:Nov 16, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Sip and Paint

Join Dawning’s Art at Archer Vineyard on November 16th to celebrate fall in style. Enjoy an afternoon of fun painting and great wine. Step by step painting instruction provided. No experience needed. Bring a friend to share a bottle of wine. Take home your own masterpiece. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol and minors (12 and older) are welcome.

In this class, we will be creating “Autumn Waterfall”

Class starts promptly at 1 pm.

Ticket price includes all materials, instruction, aprons, 16×20 take-home canvas and a glass of Archer’s Pinot Gris!

 Fee: $30.00

Painting with a twist at Archer Vineyard! A special place that’s a true inspiration.

Archer Vineyard
Archer Vineyard 32230 32230 NE Old Parrett Mountain Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable