Location:Arcane Cellars
Map:22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 9712022146
Email:dawning@dawningsart.com
Website:http://dawningsart.com/wp/classes/product/uncorked-painting-class-november-9th-arcane-cellars/
All Dates:Nov 9, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Sip and Paint

A painting class at a winery is a wonderful way to spend the afternoon.
Join Dawning’s Art at Arcane Cellars Winery on November 9th to celebrate fall in style. Enjoy an afternoon of fun painting and great wine. Step by step painting instruction provided. No experience needed. Bring a friend to share a bottle of wine. Take home your own masterpiece. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol and minors (12 and older) are welcome.

In this class, we will be creating “Wagon Wheel”

Class starts promptly at 1 pm.

Ticket price includes all materials, instruction, aprons, 16×20 take-home canvas and a glass of Arcane Cellars’ Wheatland White!

 Fee: $30.00

A painting class at Arcane Cellars! A special place that’s a true inspiration.

