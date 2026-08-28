Sip and Gaze: A Wine Country Art Gallery

Join us for an evening of art, wine, and connection at Cória Estates! Nearly a dozen local artists will be featured throughout our estate and winery, creating a one-of-a-kind Wine Country Art Gallery experience. Guests will enjoy an entry pour upon arrival, light bites, and time to explore the artwork while supporting local artists and the community. Half of every ticket sold will also be donated back to the non-profit Oregon Art Auction, that helps support various community and educational programs around the state!



This will be an evening you won't want to miss! Get your tickets today - Salud!

Fee: $20