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Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: (503) 363-0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/event/613950/sip-and-gaze-a-wine-country-art-gallery
All Dates:Aug 28, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sip and Gaze: A Wine Country Art Gallery

Join us for an evening of art, wine, and connection at Cória Estates! Nearly a dozen local artists will be featured throughout our estate and winery, creating a one-of-a-kind Wine Country Art Gallery experience. Guests will enjoy an entry pour upon arrival, light bites, and time to explore the artwork while supporting local artists and the community. Half of every ticket sold will also be donated back to the non-profit Oregon Art Auction, that helps support various community and educational programs around the state!

This will be an evening you won't want to miss! Get your tickets today - Salud!

 

Fee: $20

Join us for an evening of art, wine, and connection at Cória Estates!

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
August (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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