Location:Reustle Amphitheater
Map:960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Aug 16, 2025 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Sip and Arrange

Floral Design & Wine with Master Gardener Lisa Gosciejew
Create, Sip & Take Home Your Own Garden-Inspired Arrangement
We’re bringing together the beauty of our gardens, the art of floral design, and a glass of your favorite Reustle–Prayer Rock wine for a delightful and creative afternoon at the vineyard! Join us for a hands-on floral workshop led by our very own Master Gardener, Lisa Gosciejew, as she guides you through the process of designing your own fresh floral arrangement using blooms sourced directly from our vibrant vineyard gardens. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or simply love having fresh flowers in your home, this class is a perfect way to unwind, learn something new, and let your creativity blossom.

Your ticket includes:
A glass of Reustle–Prayer Rock Vineyards wine to enjoy as you design
A vase provided for you to take your finished arrangement home
All flowers and materials needed for your arrangement

Expert guidance and fun floral tips from Lisa, who brings both passion and years of gardening expertise. Come with friends or treat yourself to a peaceful and playful afternoon among the flowers and vines. It’s the perfect blend of relaxation, creativity, and a touch of vineyard magic.
Reservations are required
Adults only, please
No outside food or beverages permitted
Spots are limited, so don’t wait to reserve yours. We look forward to seeing you in the garden!

 

Fee: $45/$65 Members/Non Members

Make your own flower arrangement

97471
