Sip and Arrange

Floral Design & Wine with Master Gardener Lisa Gosciejew

Create, Sip & Take Home Your Own Garden-Inspired Arrangement

We’re bringing together the beauty of our gardens, the art of floral design, and a glass of your favorite Reustle–Prayer Rock wine for a delightful and creative afternoon at the vineyard! Join us for a hands-on floral workshop led by our very own Master Gardener, Lisa Gosciejew, as she guides you through the process of designing your own fresh floral arrangement using blooms sourced directly from our vibrant vineyard gardens. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or simply love having fresh flowers in your home, this class is a perfect way to unwind, learn something new, and let your creativity blossom.



Your ticket includes:

A glass of Reustle–Prayer Rock Vineyards wine to enjoy as you design

A vase provided for you to take your finished arrangement home

All flowers and materials needed for your arrangement



Expert guidance and fun floral tips from Lisa, who brings both passion and years of gardening expertise. Come with friends or treat yourself to a peaceful and playful afternoon among the flowers and vines. It’s the perfect blend of relaxation, creativity, and a touch of vineyard magic.

Reservations are required

Adults only, please

No outside food or beverages permitted

Spots are limited, so don’t wait to reserve yours. We look forward to seeing you in the garden!

Fee: $45/$65 Members/Non Members