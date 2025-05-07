 Calendar Home
Location:Michelbook Country Club
Map:1301 Nw Michelbook Lane, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5035503191
Email:heidi.moore@countryfinancial.com
Website:http://30 NE 3rd Street
All Dates:May 7, 2025 - Jul 11, 2025

Sip & Swing Golf Classic


Get ready to tee off at the Sip & Swing Golf Classic- where great golf meets even better vibes! This isn’t your average tournament; it’s a celebration packed with surprised, laughter and unforgettable moments on ( and off) the course. We’re swinging for a cause, raising funds to support the craft beverage industry and other awesome local charities. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just here for the fun, everyone’s welcome! Grab your clubs, sip something delicious and let’s make some memories!

1pm shot gun start
July 11, 2025
$160 per person. Max of 120 golfers Price included golf, cart, range balls and dinner.

 

Fee: $160 Per golfer

Golf Classic Charity Tournament supporting charities. Lots of fun!

1301 Nw Michelbook Lane, McMinnville, OR 97128
