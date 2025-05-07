Sip & Swing Golf Classic



Get ready to tee off at the Sip & Swing Golf Classic- where great golf meets even better vibes! This isn’t your average tournament; it’s a celebration packed with surprised, laughter and unforgettable moments on ( and off) the course. We’re swinging for a cause, raising funds to support the craft beverage industry and other awesome local charities. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just here for the fun, everyone’s welcome! Grab your clubs, sip something delicious and let’s make some memories!



Michelbook Country Club

1pm shot gun start

July 11, 2025

$160 per person. Max of 120 golfers Price included golf, cart, range balls and dinner.

Fee: $160 Per golfer