Sip & Stroll

Join @Orenco Station Business Alliance & @InRoads Credit Union for our FREE 1st Ever @Orenco Station Sip & Stroll on Nov 19 (5–8 PM)! Sip @Helvetia Vineyards & Winery plus winery, coffee & apple cider samples at @AR Workshop Hillsboro, @Ava Roasteria, @barre3, @Hidden Worlds Bookstore, @Orenco Music, @Top Stylists, @Westside Aesthetics & @Windermere Real Estate—collect stamps to win a $400+ gift! 🍷☕

Fee: $Free