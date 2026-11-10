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Location:Multiple Businesses
Map:Start at 6175 NE Cornell Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97113
Phone: 503-366-6340
Email:Sharon.Zierolf@inroadscu.org
Website:https://www.facebook.com/61593168781832/
All Dates:Nov 19, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sip & Stroll

Join @Orenco Station Business Alliance & @InRoads Credit Union for our FREE 1st Ever @Orenco Station Sip & Stroll on Nov 19 (5–8 PM)! Sip @Helvetia Vineyards & Winery plus winery, coffee & apple cider samples at @AR Workshop Hillsboro, @Ava Roasteria, @barre3, @Hidden Worlds Bookstore, @Orenco Music, @Top Stylists, @Westside Aesthetics & @Windermere Real Estate—collect stamps to win a $400+ gift! 🍷☕

 

Fee: $Free

Sip and Stroll

Multiple Businesses
Multiple Businesses 97113 Start at 6175 NE Cornell Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97113
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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