|Location:
|Multiple Businesses
|Map:
|Start at 6175 NE Cornell Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97113
|Phone:
|503-366-6340
|Email:
|Sharon.Zierolf@inroadscu.org
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/61593168781832/
|All Dates:
Sip & Stroll
Join @Orenco Station Business Alliance & @InRoads Credit Union for our FREE 1st Ever @Orenco Station Sip & Stroll on Nov 19 (5–8 PM)! Sip @Helvetia Vineyards & Winery plus winery, coffee & apple cider samples at @AR Workshop Hillsboro, @Ava Roasteria, @barre3, @Hidden Worlds Bookstore, @Orenco Music, @Top Stylists, @Westside Aesthetics & @Windermere Real Estate—collect stamps to win a $400+ gift! 🍷☕
Fee: $Free
Sip and Stroll