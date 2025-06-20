|Location:
|Downtown Salem
|Map:
|Downtown Salem, Salem, Oregon 97301
|Phone:
|7608056397
|Email:
|alockwood@garten.org
|Website:
|http://garten.org/sip-stroll
|All Dates:
Sip & Stroll
Enjoy an evening strolling through various downtown Salem businesses while sipping tastes of local fine wines, beer, and spirits. Artisan cheeses are complimentary at each stop!
All proceeds support Garten program and services that provide life-changing opportunities to over 400 people with disabilities in your community!
Fee: $30
Enjoy an evening strolling through various downtown Salem businesses while sampling local wines.