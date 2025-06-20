 Calendar Home
Location:Downtown Salem
Map:Downtown Salem, Salem, Oregon 97301
Phone: 7608056397
Email:alockwood@garten.org
Website:http://garten.org/sip-stroll
All Dates:Jun 20, 2025 - Jun 21, 2025 4PM-8PM

Sip & Stroll

Enjoy an evening strolling through various downtown Salem businesses while sipping tastes of local fine wines, beer, and spirits. Artisan cheeses are complimentary at each stop!

All proceeds support Garten program and services that provide life-changing opportunities to over 400 people with disabilities in your community!

 

Fee: $30

