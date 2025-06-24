SIP & SLICE - Tennis & Wine Camp

SIP & SLICE - A Perfect Match: Tennis & Wine - Join us for the First Annual Sip & Slice, an immersive four-day adult camp blending world-class tennis instruction with professional wine education - all set against the stunning backdrop of Oregon wine country.



Hosted at the Wildcat Tennis Center and led by Linfield University head coaches andstaff, the program includes 12 hours of on-court instruction, meals featuring regional food and wine, including an exclusive winemaker dinner. Between drills and match play, expand your wine knowledge through two guided education sessions led by Maria Ponzi, Director of The Center for Wine Education, and expert wine instructors.

Your experience begins Thursday, July 24th with a 3-hour tennis clinic followed by a Welcome Mixer at Acorn to Oak, Linfield's wine tasting room in historic downtown McMinnville. The following two days will be filled with advanced tennis instruction, wine education and wine dinners. This incredible event will wind up with a Sunday round-robin tennis match, where our experienced coaches will be court-side for strategy and shot making assistance!



Don’t miss this unique and exciting opportunity to spend 4 days with other players to gather and develop your tennis and wine knowledge.



Areas of focus might include:

• Doubles movement and strategy drills

• Serve and volley breakdown

• Vision and court awareness

• What makes the Willamette Valley a world-class wine region

• How to taste wine like a pro & other sommelier secrets



Dates: July 24-27, 2025

Cost: $1850 per player

Use the code = Tennis EarlyBird at registration and receive 15% off,

This offer expires 6/30/25



Includes:

• 12 Hours Tennis Instruction ( 3@ 3 hour sessions, 1@ 3 hour tournament)

• Two 2-hour Wine Education classes

• Daily Breakfast and Lunch meals – in our all-you-care-to-eat dining hall

• Two Winemaker Dinners (Friday and Saturday)

• Instruction from Linfield Coaches and Professors



Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your tennis game and expand your wine expertise in beautiful Oregon wine country!





