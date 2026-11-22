|Location:
|Silverback Estate Winery
|Map:
|11374 Sunnyview Road NE, Salem, Oregon 97317
|Phone:
|(866) 803-9463
|Email:
|info@silverbackwine.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/silverbackwine/event/629898/sip-shop-vendor-pop-up
|All Dates:
Sip & Shop Vendor Pop-Up
Sip & Shop Vendor Pop-Up | A Full-Day Winery Experience
Sunday, November 22 | Silverback Estate Winery Tasting Room
Spend your afternoon at Silverback Estate Winery for a day of wine, wellness, local shopping, and live music! We're bringing together a little bit of everything for a fun-filled day at the estate. Start your morning with Yoga at the Estate, then stick around for our Sip & Shop Vendor Pop-up featuring four wonderful local businesses, holiday gift boxes, delicious treats, and live music from Matt Price.
Whether you're looking to unwind, get a head start on holiday shopping, support local makers, or simply enjoy a glass of Oregon wine with friends, there's something for everyone!
Event Schedule
10–11 AM | Yoga at the Estate
Kick off your day with a morning of movement and relaxation at the winery. Enjoy a yoga session surrounded by the beautiful vineyard setting before settling in for an afternoon of wine and shopping.
12–3 PM | Sip & Shop Vendor Pop-up
Shop small and support local businesses while exploring a collection of unique goods and delicious treats. We're welcoming four local vendors to the estate:
Hamilton Farms: Stop by for their delicious Almond Roka, featuring a buttery, chocolate-covered treat with a satisfying almond crunch. Perfect for holiday gifting, sharing, or treating yourself!
Arber Rose Farms: Explore the farm's locally grown offerings and discover something special to take home. It's a wonderful opportunity to support a local farm while shopping for the season.
A Nurse That Bakes: Browse a selection of homemade goodies and discover something delicious to take home. Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for something to share, there's a little something to enjoy!
Sweet Hive Farms: Shop their holiday gift boxes, perfect for host gifts, holiday surprises, or anyone on your list who appreciates something sweet.
12–2 PM | Live Music with Matt Price
Enjoy live music from Matt Price as you sip, shop, and spend the afternoon at the estate. His performance will provide the perfect soundtrack for a relaxed Sunday in Oregon wine country.
Make a Day of It!
Bring your friends, support local businesses, discover unique holiday gifts, and enjoy a glass of Silverback wine. Whether you're joining us for yoga, shopping with local makers, or settling in for live music, we look forward to welcoming the Silverback Troop for a day of good wine and good company!
Location:
Silverback Estate Winery
11374 Sunnyview Road NE
Salem, OR 97317
Learn more: https://www.exploretock.com/silverbackwine/event/629898/sip-shop-vendor-pop-up
Spend your Saturday at Silverback Estate Winery for a day of wine, wellness, local shopping, and live music! We're bringing together a little bit of everything for a fun-filled day at the estate.