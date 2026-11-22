Sip & Shop Vendor Pop-Up

Sip & Shop Vendor Pop-Up | A Full-Day Winery Experience

Sunday, November 22 | Silverback Estate Winery Tasting Room

Spend your afternoon at Silverback Estate Winery for a day of wine, wellness, local shopping, and live music! We're bringing together a little bit of everything for a fun-filled day at the estate. Start your morning with Yoga at the Estate, then stick around for our Sip & Shop Vendor Pop-up featuring four wonderful local businesses, holiday gift boxes, delicious treats, and live music from Matt Price.

Whether you're looking to unwind, get a head start on holiday shopping, support local makers, or simply enjoy a glass of Oregon wine with friends, there's something for everyone!

Event Schedule

10–11 AM | Yoga at the Estate

Kick off your day with a morning of movement and relaxation at the winery. Enjoy a yoga session surrounded by the beautiful vineyard setting before settling in for an afternoon of wine and shopping.

12–3 PM | Sip & Shop Vendor Pop-up

Shop small and support local businesses while exploring a collection of unique goods and delicious treats. We're welcoming four local vendors to the estate:

Hamilton Farms: Stop by for their delicious Almond Roka, featuring a buttery, chocolate-covered treat with a satisfying almond crunch. Perfect for holiday gifting, sharing, or treating yourself!

Arber Rose Farms: Explore the farm's locally grown offerings and discover something special to take home. It's a wonderful opportunity to support a local farm while shopping for the season.

A Nurse That Bakes: Browse a selection of homemade goodies and discover something delicious to take home. Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for something to share, there's a little something to enjoy!

Sweet Hive Farms: Shop their holiday gift boxes, perfect for host gifts, holiday surprises, or anyone on your list who appreciates something sweet.

12–2 PM | Live Music with Matt Price

Enjoy live music from Matt Price as you sip, shop, and spend the afternoon at the estate. His performance will provide the perfect soundtrack for a relaxed Sunday in Oregon wine country.

Make a Day of It!

Bring your friends, support local businesses, discover unique holiday gifts, and enjoy a glass of Silverback wine. Whether you're joining us for yoga, shopping with local makers, or settling in for live music, we look forward to welcoming the Silverback Troop for a day of good wine and good company!



Location:

Silverback Estate Winery

11374 Sunnyview Road NE

Salem, OR 97317



Learn more: https://www.exploretock.com/silverbackwine/event/629898/sip-shop-vendor-pop-up