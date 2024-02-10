Sip & Shop Galentine's Markers Market

Grab your best gal pals for an evening celebrating local women artisans and makers. Enjoy amazing wines from The Winery at Manzanita and an artisan market filled with handmade treasures. Featuring an abundance of ceramics, jewelry, paintings, perfumes, candles, pet products, books and local made goods. Event is 4-8pm. February Raffle for an artisan chocolate and wine basket.