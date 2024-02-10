|Location:
The Box Factory
|Map:
550 SW Industrial Way suite 194, Bend, Oregon 97702
|Email:
info@bendwinebar.com
|Website:
http://www.bendwinebar.com
|All Dates:
Sip & Shop Galentine's Markers Market
Grab your best gal pals for an evening celebrating local women artisans and makers. Enjoy amazing wines from The Winery at Manzanita and an artisan market filled with handmade treasures. Featuring an abundance of ceramics, jewelry, paintings, perfumes, candles, pet products, books and local made goods. Event is 4-8pm. February Raffle for an artisan chocolate and wine basket.
Local women owned business Makers Market. Join us 4-8pm for an evening of wine, art and friends.