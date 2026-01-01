Sip & Savor: The Makers Weekend

Kick off the year with tastings, innovation, conversations, and a curated weekend menu celebrating non-alcoholic craft beverages with makers and thought leaders. Discover how non-alcoholic beverages are made and hear the stories behind their creation. Meet the makers and innovators and taste through examples to find your perfect match. Enjoy a welcome taste from Well Played Wines.



Moderated by Clive Pursehouse, U.S. Editor, Decanter Magazine.



-Featured Speakers:



*Matt Thomas, Founder & Brewer- Brew Dr. Kombucha



*Cycler Varnum, Founder & Winemaker- Varnum Vintners



*Ari Walker, Founder & President- DHŌS Spirits



*Joanna Engel, Associate Winemaker- Union Wine Company



-1:15-2:30 PM | Guided Tasting Experience

Featuring:



*DHŌS Spirits

*Brew Dr. Kombucha

*Varnum Vintners

*Union Wine Company



2:30-3:00 PM | Cocktail Demonstration & Tasting

Featuring DHŌS Spirits





Fee: $30