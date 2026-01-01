|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|https://www.brookswine.com/sip-savor/
|All Dates:
Sip & Savor: The Makers Weekend
Kick off the year with tastings, innovation, conversations, and a curated weekend menu celebrating non-alcoholic craft beverages with makers and thought leaders. Discover how non-alcoholic beverages are made and hear the stories behind their creation. Meet the makers and innovators and taste through examples to find your perfect match. Enjoy a welcome taste from Well Played Wines.
Moderated by Clive Pursehouse, U.S. Editor, Decanter Magazine.
-Featured Speakers:
*Matt Thomas, Founder & Brewer- Brew Dr. Kombucha
*Cycler Varnum, Founder & Winemaker- Varnum Vintners
*Ari Walker, Founder & President- DHŌS Spirits
*Joanna Engel, Associate Winemaker- Union Wine Company
-1:15-2:30 PM | Guided Tasting Experience
Featuring:
*DHŌS Spirits
*Brew Dr. Kombucha
*Varnum Vintners
*Union Wine Company
2:30-3:00 PM | Cocktail Demonstration & Tasting
Featuring DHŌS Spirits
Fee: $30
