Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:https://www.brookswine.com/sip-savor/
All Dates:Jan 10, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Sip & Savor: The Makers Weekend

Kick off the year with tastings, innovation, conversations, and a curated weekend menu celebrating non-alcoholic craft beverages with makers and thought leaders. Discover how non-alcoholic beverages are made and hear the stories behind their creation. Meet the makers and innovators and taste through examples to find your perfect match. Enjoy a welcome taste from Well Played Wines.

Moderated by Clive Pursehouse, U.S. Editor, Decanter Magazine.

-Featured Speakers:

*Matt Thomas, Founder & Brewer- Brew Dr. Kombucha

*Cycler Varnum, Founder & Winemaker- Varnum Vintners

*Ari Walker, Founder & President- DHŌS Spirits

*Joanna Engel, Associate Winemaker- Union Wine Company

-1:15-2:30 PM | Guided Tasting Experience
Featuring:

*DHŌS Spirits
*Brew Dr. Kombucha
*Varnum Vintners
*Union Wine Company

2:30-3:00 PM | Cocktail Demonstration & Tasting
Featuring DHŌS Spirits

 

Fee: $30

Kick off the year with tastings, innovation, and conversation.

Brooks Winery
