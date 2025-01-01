 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:https://www.brookswine.com/events/
All Dates:Jan 9, 2026 - Jan 11, 2026

Sip & Savor Full Weekend

Join us at Brooks Wine for a three-day celebration of craft, connection, and conscious choice. Sip & Savor: A Dry January Experience brings together chefs, produce beverages through food, sommeliers, and innovators to explore the evolving world of non-alcoholic and low-proof beverages through food, conversation, and shared experience. Thoughtfully curated and joyfully inclusive, this weekend invites everyone to the table.

Friday | A Table of Taste
Begin the weekend with a four-course, family-style dinner led by Chef Chauncey Roach with guest Jason French. Seasonal dishes sourced from the Brooks garden are paired with non-alcoholic wines and cocktails from The Zero Proof portfolio, beginning with a welcome reception and ending with a meaningful conversation around the table.

Saturday | Beyond Proof: The Art & Soul of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage
Spend the day tasting and exploring non-alcoholic wines, beers, kombuchas, teas, and spirits from leasing producers. Enjoy walk-about tastings, panel discussions with industry, leaders, and a hands-on NA cocktail demonstration- all celebrating balance, creativity, and modern beverage culture.

Sunday | A Toast to the Weekend Brunch
Close the weekend with a relaxed celebratory brunch featuring a seasonal menu from Chef Chauncey Roach, thoughtfully paired with non-alcoholic wines and a welcome NA mimosa. Connect with fellow guests and savor the final moments of a weekend designed for mindful enjoyment.

Brooks Club Members get 20% off this event. Make sure you're logged into your account, and the discount will automatically apply.

 

Fee: $175

