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Location:Zupan’s Markets Burnside
Map:2340 W Burnside, Portland, OR 97210
Website:https://www.zupans.com/events/sip-savor/
All Dates:Sep 12, 2026 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Sip & Savor at Zupan’s Markets

Join Zupan’s Markets and discover why Austrian wines have become a favorite among sommeliers and wine lovers alike.

Presented in partnership with Austrian Wine USA, this tasting features six exceptional wines that highlight the country’s vibrant acidity, food-friendly style, and unique regional character, all paired with seasonal bites. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore Austrian wine maps and educational resources provided by the Austrian Wine Marketing Board.

 

Fee: $45

Join Zupan’s Markets and discover why Austrian wines have become a favorite among sommeliers and wine lovers alike. Presented in partnership with Austrian Wine USA, this tasting features six exceptional wines that highlight the country’s vibrant acidity, food-friendly style, and unique regional character, all paired with seasonal bites. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore Austrian ...
Zupan’s Markets Burnside
Zupan’s Markets Burnside 97210 2340 W Burnside, Portland, OR 97210
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