Sip & Savor: A Wine & Food Pairing

Join us for an unforgettable evening of local flavors and fine wine at the Sip & Savor: Wine & Food Pairing event, co-hosted by Hip Chicks do Wine and The Fates Bread and Bottle Co. This exclusive event will feature a carefully curated selection of 5 wines from Hip Chicks do Wine, perfectly paired with a delectable buffet of bites from The Fates.



Celebrate Oregon Wine Month with us as we raise a glass to our beautiful state's world-class wines and locally sourced culinary delights. Whether you're a seasoned wine connoisseur or a casual enthusiast, this is a fantastic opportunity to explore the rich flavors of Oregon’s finest wine and food.



Tickets: $55 per person

Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your glass early!



Additional wine by the glass and bottles to go will be available for purchase.



Don’t miss this delicious evening of local wine, food, and community. Reserve your spot now!





