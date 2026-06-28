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Location:Argyle Winery
Map:691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/argylewinery
All Dates:Jun 28, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Sip & Pugs at Argyle Winery

Visit Argyle Winery for an afternoon well spent with pugs, wine, and a great cause. On Sunday, June 28th from 1-4 pm, Pacific Pug Rescue brings a lovable group of pugs to the Tasting House, all on leashes and ready to meet new friends.

Enjoy wines by the glass or bottle while spending time with these charming pups, with a portion of proceeds supporting the rescue’s ongoing work. Visit Pacific Pug Rescue’s website to learn more, donate, or support their mission beyond the day. https://pacificpugrescue.org/

Visit Argyle Winery for an afternoon well spent with pugs, wine, and a great cause. On Sunday, June 28th from 1-4 pm, Pacific Pug Rescue brings a lovable group of pugs to the Tasting House, all on leashes and ready to meet new friends. Enjoy wines by the glass or bottle while spending time with these charming pups, with a portion of proceeds supporting the rescue’s ongoing work. Visit Pacific ...
Argyle Winery
Argyle Winery 97115 691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
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