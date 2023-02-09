Sip & Create: Valentines for your Valentine

Thursday, February 9th | 6-8pm

Résolu Cellars at The Winery on 4th

260 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123



Valentine cards come in many shapes and sizes…just like those special to you. Take time out to join local artist and instructor Elizabeth Higgins to create colorful, unique Valentine’s cards as you sip at Résolu Cellars. Elizabeth will provide all materials and instructions for cutting and arranging beautiful hand-painted papers to make sweet cards for friends and loved ones. Each will go home with 4-5 finished cards with envelopes. The ticket price also includes a beverage and light snack.



Tickets: $30

We have limited the seating. RSVP early to ensure a seat.



Additional wine & bottles will be available for purchase.



FAQ:

Is this a 21+ only event? No, those under 21 are welcome until 9pm.

Will there be food to order? We have small plates available while supplies last but you are welcome to bring in outside food.

Is there a discount for Cellar Club members? No additional club discounts on the class fee. Club members will receive a discount on wines ordered during or to take home from the event.



About Elizabeth Higgins: Elizabeth Higgins is a teaching artist in Hillsboro, Oregon who is passionate about the connections between creativity, nature and mindfulness. Her teaching approach is centered on the belief that creative expression is a necessary component of human flourishing and well-being. She teaches watercolor and nature connection classes for her private students as well as for various arts and culture organizations in her community.For more information about Elizabeth please view her website at www.elizabethmhiggins.com

