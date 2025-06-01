 Calendar Home
Sip Among the Irises

Join Barking Dog Wine at Schreiner’s Iris Gardens’ 100th Bloom Season Festival for a special pop-up experience! Sip locally crafted wines while strolling through breathtaking iris fields. We’ll be offering glass pours, full flights, and bottle sales to enjoy as you take in the vibrant display gardens.
Pop-Up Dates:
May 10–11, (Mother's Day Weekend)
May 24–25 (Memorial Day Weekend)
May 31–June 1

11 AM – 5 PM (Gardens open at 9:00 AM)

Schreiner’s annual festival features stunning floral displays, a cut flower show, a gift shop, food trucks, and local vendors. Leashed dogs are welcome!

Event admission is required ($10 advance | $12 at the door). Wine available for purchase separately.

Come sip among the irises with us!

 

Fee: $10-$12 admission, wine sold separately

Sip wine among irises at Schreiner’s 100th Anniversary with Barking Dog Wine!

