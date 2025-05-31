Location: Schreiner's Gardens Map: 3625 Quinaby Road NE, Salem, OR 97393 Phone: (971) 333-1994 Email: info@barkingdog.wine Website: https://www.schreinersgardens.com/pages/iris-bloom-season All Dates: May 10, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Gardens open at 9:00 am

Sip Among the Irises

Join Barking Dog Wine at Schreiner’s Iris Gardens’ 100th Bloom Season Festival for a special pop-up experience! Sip locally crafted wines while strolling through breathtaking iris fields. We’ll be offering glass pours, full flights, and bottle sales to enjoy as you take in the vibrant display gardens.

Pop-Up Dates:

May 10–11, (Mother's Day Weekend)

May 24–25 (Memorial Day Weekend)

May 31–June 1



11 AM – 5 PM (Gardens open at 9:00 AM)



Schreiner’s annual festival features stunning floral displays, a cut flower show, a gift shop, food trucks, and local vendors. Leashed dogs are welcome!



Event admission is required ($10 advance | $12 at the door). Wine available for purchase separately.



Come sip among the irises with us!

Fee: $10-$12 admission, wine sold separately