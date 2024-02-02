Single Mingle & Speed Dating

Calling all Central Oregon Singles!! Every First Friday 6-8pm. Let's grab a glass of wine and make some new friends. Who knows you might make a connection. Event benefiting The Humane Society of Bend. Join us for Speed Dating rounds and mingle. Savor delicious wines from The Winery at Manzanita and interesting conversations.

Hope to see you there. Cheers!

Fee: $5