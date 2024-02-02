|Location:
|The Box Factory
|Map:
|550 SW Industrial Way suite 194, Bend, Oregon 97702
|Email:
|info@bendwinebar.com
|Website:
|http://www.bendwinebar.com
|All Dates:
Single Mingle & Speed Dating
Calling all Central Oregon Singles!! Every First Friday 6-8pm. Let's grab a glass of wine and make some new friends. Who knows you might make a connection. Event benefiting The Humane Society of Bend. Join us for Speed Dating rounds and mingle. Savor delicious wines from The Winery at Manzanita and interesting conversations.
Hope to see you there. Cheers!
Fee: $5
