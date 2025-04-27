 Calendar Home
Location:Bells Up Winery
Map:27895 NE Bell Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035371328
Email:info@bellsupwinery.com
Website:https://bellsupwinery.com/event/2017-library-wines-release-party-11am/
All Dates:Apr 27, 2025 11:00 am - 12:30 pm Also seatings at 1pm and 3pm

Sinfonía of Library Wine & Mexican Fare

A Sinfonía of Wine & Mexican Cuisine: Bells Up’s 2017 Library Release Party
New World Winemaking Meets Mexican Cuisine Prepared with Old World Techniques

Book your spot at the table for one of THREE seated tastings at 11am, 1pm, or 3pm.
Pre-paid Reservations Required; call 503-537-1328 to reserve.

Join Bells Up as we pop the corks on the four featured Library wine releases for 2025:

2017 Titan Willamette Valley Pinot Noir
2017 Candide Nemarniki Vineyard Pinot Noir
2017 Villanelle Tonnelier Vineyard Pinot Noir
2017 Firebird Summit View Vineyard Syrah

Featuring small bites pairings from innovative Chef Carlos Perez of Maya’s Kitchen. He’ll be preparing and serving seasonal, hyper-local nibbles that perfectly compliment these four Bells Up Library wines. Plus, he’ll be here to walk you through his creations!



 

Fee: $EARLY BIRD BY APRIL 5: $40 Club (max2)/$55 Non-Member. After April 5 $50 Club (max2); $65 Non-Member

