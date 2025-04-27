Sinfonía of Library Wine & Mexican Fare

A Sinfonía of Wine & Mexican Cuisine: Bells Up’s 2017 Library Release Party

New World Winemaking Meets Mexican Cuisine Prepared with Old World Techniques



Book your spot at the table for one of THREE seated tastings at 11am, 1pm, or 3pm.

Pre-paid Reservations Required; call 503-537-1328 to reserve.



Join Bells Up as we pop the corks on the four featured Library wine releases for 2025:



2017 Titan Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

2017 Candide Nemarniki Vineyard Pinot Noir

2017 Villanelle Tonnelier Vineyard Pinot Noir

2017 Firebird Summit View Vineyard Syrah



Featuring small bites pairings from innovative Chef Carlos Perez of Maya’s Kitchen. He’ll be preparing and serving seasonal, hyper-local nibbles that perfectly compliment these four Bells Up Library wines. Plus, he’ll be here to walk you through his creations!









Fee: $EARLY BIRD BY APRIL 5: $40 Club (max2)/$55 Non-Member. After April 5 $50 Club (max2); $65 Non-Member