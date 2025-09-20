Sines + Vines: Live Electronic Music at Woodshed

Welcome to Sines + Vines: Live Electronic Music at Woodshed Wine Company! Join us for a night of original electronic music in the Woodshed tasting room, performed live by Portland modular synth artists Ivan Jan and GeoffreyPB. Along with the live music, we'll have glass pours of our most popular Woodshed wines for sale along with beer, N/A beverages, and other fun treats.



Looking forward to seeing you there! If you have any questions regarding this event, please email us at info@woodshedwinecompany.com.