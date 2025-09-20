 Calendar Home
Location:Woodshed Wine Company
Map:9820 NE Worden HIll Road, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: (503) 687-4999
Email:info@woodshedwinecompany.com
Website:https://www.woodshedwinecompany.com/events/sines-vines-live-electronic-music-at-woodshed-august-23-m49ng
All Dates:Sep 20, 2025 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Sines + Vines: Live Electronic Music at Woodshed

Welcome to Sines + Vines: Live Electronic Music at Woodshed Wine Company! Join us for a night of original electronic music in the Woodshed tasting room, performed live by Portland modular synth artists Ivan Jan and GeoffreyPB. Along with the live music, we'll have glass pours of our most popular Woodshed wines for sale along with beer, N/A beverages, and other fun treats.

Looking forward to seeing you there! If you have any questions regarding this event, please email us at info@woodshedwinecompany.com.

Join us for a night of live & original electronic music in the Woodshed tasting room.

Woodshed Wine Company
Woodshed Wine Company 97115 9820 NE Worden HIll Road, Dundee, OR 97115
September (2025)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable