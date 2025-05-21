Silent Book Club: Fiction at Argyle Winery

Looking for a relaxing way to read and connect with fellow book lovers? Our Silent Book Club is the perfect place for you!



What is Silent Book Club? It’s simple – come with a book you’re currently reading, enjoy some quiet reading time with others, and chat about your book (if you want to) afterward! There are no required books or discussions—just bring yourself and enjoy some peaceful reading time.

Relax in our Tasting Room!



Settle in with your favorite book, savor complimentary hot chocolate, or elevate the experience with a glass of wine or a wine tasting. It’s the perfect way to unwind and treat yourself.



This Month’s Theme: Fiction

Get lost in imaginative worlds and compelling stories with selections of books curated by Third Street Books, available for purchase during the event.