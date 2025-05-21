 Calendar Home
Location:Argyle Winery
Map:691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-8520
Email:tastinghouse@argylewinery.com
Website:https://argylewinery.com/events/silent-book-club-fiction/
All Dates:May 21, 2025 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Silent Book Club: Fiction at Argyle Winery

Looking for a relaxing way to read and connect with fellow book lovers? Our Silent Book Club is the perfect place for you!

What is Silent Book Club? It’s simple – come with a book you’re currently reading, enjoy some quiet reading time with others, and chat about your book (if you want to) afterward! There are no required books or discussions—just bring yourself and enjoy some peaceful reading time.
Relax in our Tasting Room!

Settle in with your favorite book, savor complimentary hot chocolate, or elevate the experience with a glass of wine or a wine tasting. It’s the perfect way to unwind and treat yourself.

This Month’s Theme: Fiction
Get lost in imaginative worlds and compelling stories with selections of books curated by Third Street Books, available for purchase during the event.

Looking for a relaxing way to read and connect with fellow book lovers? Our Silent Book Club is the

Argyle Winery
Argyle Winery 97115 691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
May (2025)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable