 Calendar Home
Location:Argyle Winery
Map:691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/argylewinery/event/585472/silent-book-club-at-argyle?_gl=1*25ywf8*_gcl_aw*R0NMLjE3NjQ5NzIxNDguQ2owS0NRaUFvc3JKQmhEMEFSSXNBSGViQ05yOGZCbmROSXQ2Nm83LVFlbU5Gby1maklZLURKaHR6Ry1iOWdCcERDUlpuMU5LTTlEd0tXTWFBck1TRUFMd193Y0I.*_gcl_au*NTIwMjQzOTY5LjE3NjIzNzMwMDM.*_ga*NzMwNzQ4MTQ5LjE3NjIzNzMwMDM.*_ga_5DG37MS9NN*czE3NjkwMTQ1MTUkbzI2JGcxJHQxNzY5MDIwNjM3JGo2MCRsMCRoMA..
All Dates:Feb 11, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Silent Book Club at Argyle

Visit Argyle for a relaxed, weekday gathering created for readers who enjoy quiet company, personal time, and a welcoming Tasting House setting. Attend on your own or with a friend and settle in with some bubbles and a book you’ve been meaning to read, one you can’t put down, or an audiobook (headphones required).

There is no assigned reading and no formal discussion. Conversation is entirely optional and unstructured, making this an easy fit for introverts, solo tasters, and curious readers alike.

Find a comfortable seat, grab a glass, and share in the calm presence of fellow book lovers, no expectations, just time well spent.

Visit Argyle for a relaxed, weekday gathering created for readers who enjoy quiet company, personal

Argyle Winery
Argyle Winery 97115 691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable