Silent Book Club at Argyle

Visit Argyle for a relaxed, weekday gathering created for readers who enjoy quiet company, personal time, and a welcoming Tasting House setting. Attend on your own or with a friend and settle in with some bubbles and a book you’ve been meaning to read, one you can’t put down, or an audiobook (headphones required).



There is no assigned reading and no formal discussion. Conversation is entirely optional and unstructured, making this an easy fit for introverts, solo tasters, and curious readers alike.



Find a comfortable seat, grab a glass, and share in the calm presence of fellow book lovers, no expectations, just time well spent.