Location: Jackman Long Building, Oregon State Fair Grounds Map: 2330 17th Street NE, Salem, Oregon 97301 Phone: 5034093298 Email: info@showbizsalem.com Website: http://https://showbizsalem.com/ All Dates: Nov 19, 2023 12:00 am - 7:00 pm Open to the public from noon until 7:00pm Saturday the 18th and Sunday the 19th of November.



ShowBiz Salem Holiday Expo

Everyone is invited to this gathering of old and new friends.



Are you looking for gifts for family and friends?

Perhaps you would like to find specialty foods and/or spirits to serve with your holiday meals.

Do you have an interest in learning about local businesses and non-profits?

Then the ShowBiz Salem Holiday Expo is the place to be!

The ShowBiz Salem Holiday Expo is where business meets community, the place where over 100 exhibitors display their products and/or services under one roof.

With live entertainment, giftware, crafts, products & services from local merchants, and a variety of samples from specialty food providers, local restaurants, wineries, breweries, and distilleries:



The ShowBiz Salem Holiday Expo is your one stop shopping extravaganza!