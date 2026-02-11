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Location:The Winery on 4th
Map:Red Berry Barn Greenhouse 19200 SW Chapman Road, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 5038036649
Email:angela@rueclerwine.com
Website:https://www.sherwoodwinefestival.com/
All Dates:Nov 7, 2026 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sherwood Wine Festival

Grab your spot at Sherwood's favorite fall tradition. One ticket gets you a signature wine glass, two tastings, and an afternoon of local wine, food, and music at Red Berry Barn — all while supporting Rotary Club of Sherwood projects here at home and around the world.

Wander from table to table tasting pours from nearly 20 local wineries and breweries, with live music setting the soundtrack. Every ticket also helps fund Rotary's work right here in Sherwood and around the world.

 

Fee: $25

Grab your spot at Sherwood's favorite fall tradition. One ticket gets you a signature wine glass, two tastings, and an afternoon of local wine, food, and music at Red Berry Barn — all while supporting Rotary Club of Sherwood projects here at home and around the world.

The Winery on 4th
The Winery on 4th 19200 Red Berry Barn Greenhouse 19200 SW Chapman Road, Sherwood, OR 97140
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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