Sherwood Wine Festival

Grab your spot at Sherwood's favorite fall tradition. One ticket gets you a signature wine glass, two tastings, and an afternoon of local wine, food, and music at Red Berry Barn — all while supporting Rotary Club of Sherwood projects here at home and around the world.



Wander from table to table tasting pours from nearly 20 local wineries and breweries, with live music setting the soundtrack. Every ticket also helps fund Rotary's work right here in Sherwood and around the world.

Fee: $25