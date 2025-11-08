 Calendar Home
Location:Red Berry Barn
Map:19200 SW Chapman Road, Sherwood, OR 97140
Email:sherwoodwinefestival@sherwoodrotary.org
Website:https://www.sherwoodwinefestival.com/
All Dates:Nov 8, 2025 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sherwood Wine Festival

Join us for an unforgettable day at the Sherwood Wine Festival, happening Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 1–7pm at the beautiful Red Berry Barn Greenhouse. Experience the magic of Oregon’s wine country as 14 renowned wineries, a local brewery, and a distillery come together under one greenhouse roof. Savor delicious pours, explore unique art and gifts from 7 local artisans and photos from 360° NW Photobooths.

Live music by Steve Hale and Dante Zapata will set the perfect backdrop as you sip and mingle. Each $20 ticket includes two tastings and a keepsake wine glass, with more tastings available for purchase. Whether you’re a passionate wine lover or just wine-curious, there’s something here for everyone.

 

Fee: $20

15 wineries, a local brewery, artisan booths, food trucks and live music

Red Berry Barn
Red Berry Barn 19200 19200 SW Chapman Road, Sherwood, OR 97140
November (2025)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable