Sherwood Wine Festival

Join us for an unforgettable day at the Sherwood Wine Festival, happening Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 1–7pm at the beautiful Red Berry Barn Greenhouse. Experience the magic of Oregon’s wine country as 14 renowned wineries, a local brewery, and a distillery come together under one greenhouse roof. Savor delicious pours, explore unique art and gifts from 7 local artisans and photos from 360° NW Photobooths.

Live music by Steve Hale and Dante Zapata will set the perfect backdrop as you sip and mingle. Each $20 ticket includes two tastings and a keepsake wine glass, with more tastings available for purchase. Whether you’re a passionate wine lover or just wine-curious, there’s something here for everyone.

Fee: $20